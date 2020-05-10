60 migrant labourers return from UP on foot

BALURGHAT: A group of 60 migrant labourers has covered a long distance on foot from Uttar Pradesh to South Dinajpur's Gangarampur on Saturday afternoon. The local administration provided primary treatment, food and drinking water to the returned migrents'.



After screening on their arrival, necessary arrangements were being made by the cops of Gangarampur police station so that they reach to their native villages safely. A source said that most of them work as daily wagers and masons in working in UP's Gorakhpur and asked by employers told them to return for work only when things get normal.

"We had no income to survive. Our employers initially provided food packets and water for a few days but it was not enough to continue for long," said one of them.

Hearing their return, Trinamool youth president Prabir Ghosh, Sub-divisional police officer Dwip Kumar Das and inspector-in-charge of Gangarampur police station Purnendu Kundu rushed there with necessary aids.