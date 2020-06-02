60 flights operate from Kolkata airport
Kolkata: Normal flight operations have resumed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata as per the decision taken by the Civil Aviation ministry.
On Monday total 60 flights operated from Kolkata instead of around 80 flights which were scheduled to be operated.
On May 21 the Civil Aviation Ministry had published an order to resume domestic flight services from May 25. But the state government had requested to defer it in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accepting the Bengal government's request, it was decided that the domestic flight operations in Kolkata will restart from May 28 with maximum of 22 flights. According to Airport Authority of India (AAI) in Kolkata, it was decided earlier that the normal domestic flight movement as per the order published on May 21 will resume from June 1. Kaushik Bhattacharjee, Director of NSCBI Airport on Monday said: "As several other states have imposed few restrictions on flight operations, 60 flights were operated on Monday."
This apart on Sunday night AAI in Kolkata had informed passengers that they have to reach to the airport three hours ahead of the schedule time of their flights.
The AAI Kolkata had tweeted: "Passengers are requested to reach Airport three hours before departure time as with COVID-19 prevention measures like, bag sanitization, thermal screening etc. entry to the Airport will take longer than usual."
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
MHO of North MCD decides to dismantle 3 out of 6 CNG1 Jun 2020 7:10 PM GMT
With workers back home, garment industry takes a hit1 Jun 2020 7:05 PM GMT
Labs to submit COVID test reports in 48 hrs1 Jun 2020 6:59 PM GMT
10 new cases in South Dinajpur1 Jun 2020 6:58 PM GMT
Rlys run nine special trains to transport stranded people1 Jun 2020 6:57 PM GMT