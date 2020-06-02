60 flights operate from Kolkata airport

Kolkata: Normal flight operations have resumed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata as per the decision taken by the Civil Aviation ministry.



On Monday total 60 flights operated from Kolkata instead of around 80 flights which were scheduled to be operated.

On May 21 the Civil Aviation Ministry had published an order to resume domestic flight services from May 25. But the state government had requested to defer it in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accepting the Bengal government's request, it was decided that the domestic flight operations in Kolkata will restart from May 28 with maximum of 22 flights. According to Airport Authority of India (AAI) in Kolkata, it was decided earlier that the normal domestic flight movement as per the order published on May 21 will resume from June 1. Kaushik Bhattacharjee, Director of NSCBI Airport on Monday said: "As several other states have imposed few restrictions on flight operations, 60 flights were operated on Monday."

This apart on Sunday night AAI in Kolkata had informed passengers that they have to reach to the airport three hours ahead of the schedule time of their flights.

The AAI Kolkata had tweeted: "Passengers are requested to reach Airport three hours before departure time as with COVID-19 prevention measures like, bag sanitization, thermal screening etc. entry to the Airport will take longer than usual."