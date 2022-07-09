6 yrs of 'Safe Drive, Save Life': CM urges people to follow traffic norms

KOLKATA/BALURGHAT: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to follow traffic rules strictly for the safety and security of people on the sixth anniversary of 'Safe Drive, Save Life Day.'



The initiative was introduced across the state on July 8, 2016. "Today is Safe Drive Save Life Day. This programme was launched to create awareness on road safety, inculcate safe driving and enhance security on road for everyone," Banerjee wrote on social media.

The initiative has been able to bring down road accidents substantially. Awareness drive had been launched for the drivers both in the city and districts. In all the administrative review meetings, Banerjee instructs the officials to follow the initiative strictly. The police had identified areas that are accident-prone and boards have been put up to caution the drivers.

A senior officer of city police said because of sustained efforts more and more two-wheeler riders are using helmets. The police organise camps and distribute helmets free of cost among the two-wheeler riders, who are found not wearing helmets.

He said special night drives were being conducted against drunk driving. The police will launch a special drive against triple riders in different parts of the city.

Meanwhile, a Safe Drive Save Life (SDSL) programme was organised at the Public Bus Stand area in Balurghat on Friday by South Dinajpur district police. The programme was led by the Superintendent of Police Rahul De.