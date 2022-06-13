6 top-notch firms apply for land at steel hub in Purulia

Kolkata: The state government is conceiving the Jangal Sundari Karmanagari at Raghunathpur in Purulia as an iron and steel hub with six leading companies in this sector already applying for over 2000 acres of land. The six applications which are presently under process with the state Industry department will entail an investment close to Rs 70,000 crore and generate employment in excess of 1 lakh.



The six big ticket companies that are coming to Purulia are Rashmi Steel, Shyam Steel, Captain Steel, Super Smelter, Maithon Steel and Vikash Metal and Power Limited belonging to Shakambhari Group. According to sources in the Industry department out of 2000 acres, Rashmi Steel is taking 800 acres, Shyam Steel 600 acres, Captain Steel 300 acres etc.

Land close to 400 acres in the same complex is yet to be allocated with West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) developing the land.

WBIDC is developing allied infrastructure in the form of power and road network for the project. DVC already has power supply infrastructure while West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd ( SEDCL) is also setting up a power station in the area. "Once the plots are approved by the state government, the internal infrastructure will be completed on a war footing," a senior WBIDC official said.

The state government had formally launched the project "Jangal Sundari Karmanagari " in February 2021 on 2483 acres of land belonging to WBIDC.

The project has been conceptualised as part of the Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor which is aimed at development of integrated manufacturing clusters at certain identified key nodes along the alignment of Eastern Dedicated Rail Freight Corridor along Dankuni.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing her recent administrative meeting at Purulia had said that the socio economic condition of the Jangalmahal will witness a sea change once the project becomes functional.