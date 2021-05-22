6 teams to be kept under each BDO to restore power post Yaas: Minister

KOLKATA: Taking a cue from the devastation of Amphan that had affected nine districts of Bengal last year, the state Power department has taken elaborate measures to counter 'Yaas,' a super cyclone that is likely to hit Bengal-Odisha coast on May 26.



Aroop Biswas, state Power minister said: "Six teams of power supply agency will be in reserve under each Block Development Officers (BDO) including three teams for high tension and low tension related works each. They will be equipped with all the necessary equipment and will start restoration work immediate after the disaster is over."

According to Biswas, these teams will report to the BDOs by 1 pm on May 25. In Kolkata, two teams will be stationed in each of the wards and they will report to the ward coordinators by May 25. The contact numbers of the team leaders will be sent to the police and District Magistrate's office by May 24. This apart, a round-the-clock control room will start functioning from May 25 at Vidyut Bhavan. People can reach out to the control room in the phone numbers 8900793503 and 8900793504.

Apart from the Power department, necessary arrangements have been made by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The agency has already issued warning for ships, merchant vessels and barges, cautioning them against a cyclonic storm formation in the Bay of Bengal around May 26. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deploying 12 teams in the wake of 'Yass' in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and East Midnapore.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Soumen Mitra on Thursday instructed the OCs of all police stations and traffic guards to make necessary arrangements and be prepared for the cyclone.

Police personnel have been asked to arrange necessary meetings with the civic body officials, CESC and other agencies along with local hospitals and nursing homes so that restoration and rescue work can be initiated within the shortest possible time after the cyclone stops.

Mitra instructed to make necessary arrangements for drinking water and uninterrupted power supply through generator sets or inverters at the police stations and traffic guards. This apart, heads of the police stations and traffic guards have been instructed to maintain a liaison with local hospitals, especially where Covid patients are admitted so that in case of any emergency during and after the cyclone the treatment does not get interrupted.