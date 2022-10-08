6, including family & friends of Ayan's girlfriend, arrested

Kolkata: Six persons, including family and friends of the deceased youth's girlfriend, were arrested on Saturday in connection with his death in Haridevpur.



The deceased person, identified as Ayan Mondal, was a resident of Haridevpur. He had left his home on Wednesday night. The youth had told his parents that he was going to his girlfriend's house in Purba Putiyari. A missing complaint was filed by the deceased person's father Amar Mondal on Thursday.

The police on Saturday arrested the family members of the girlfriend, including her father Dipak Jana, mother Ruma Jana, her brother and his friend, and Sujit Roy, the driver of the vehicle that was used to take away the deceased person's body. The police also arrested another accused, Dipjyoti Sahoo, who is a friend of the girlfriend's brother, from Jajpur in Odisha. The vehicle, a mini truck, was also seized. The police are further investigating the case.

During the search the police received information on a body recovered from Karimabad under Mograhat police station. It was later identified as the deceased by his parents. Thereafter, the father of the deceased boy lodged a complaint against the family of the girlfriend and a few other suspects.

During the investigation, it was learnt that Ayan had allegedly gone to his girlfriend's house intoxicated. After being unable to find her there, he allegedly lost his temper and assaulted his girlfriend. During this time, the mother of the girl intervened and a scuffle took place. The accused girl's brother, who is a minor, joined the fight and allegedly hit Ayan's head with a brick bat, causing his death. Under the instruction of the girl's father Dipak Jana, the brother called two of his other friends and hired a mini truck to transport the body to Karimabad and dump it there.