6, including 3 BJP-ruled states, adopt Bengal's mangrove plantation model

KOLKATA: Six, including three BJP-ruled states, are adopting the mangrove plantation model of Bengal to prevent destruction from natural calamities particularly cyclonic storms. Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have received the concept note in this regard .



"The intricate details about the successful mangrove plantation that involved nine types undertaken in Bengal was showcased by a four-member team led by Additional Chief Secretary Vivek Kumar in July at New Delhi. All the six states attended the programme and the Centre appreciated the work done in this regard. Following the presentation, a detailed concept note was sought and accordingly we did the needful and the same was sent to the six states all of which have an extensive coastline," state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick said. A shelter belt of over 15.54 crore mangroves and its associated species was created in the coastal belt of Bengal since May 2020 after the severe cyclonic storm Amphan dealt a telling blow to the mangrove cover in the state.

The massive plantation exercise was executed on 6500 hectares of predominantly non-forest land in Bengal in three coastal districts of South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas and East Midnapore. The exercise ended in January this year. Mangroves are ecologically fragile ecosystem rich in biodiversity and provide range of services like fisheries, medicines, recreation, eco tourism, bio filtration, nursery and coastal protection.

It sequesters carbon at a rate of nearly seven times than normal trees. The local people's livelihood is very much dependent on the mangrove, which is a breeding ground for fishes, crabs, molluscs. It also protects groundwater aquifers from seepage of seawater, thereby ensuring water security for the coastal population while a large amount of global fish catches upto 80 per cent is dependent on mangroves thereby ensuring food security for the coastal people.

Bengal this year has been adjudged the Star Performer in the country and was conferred with the Skotch Award for their mangrove and associated species plantation in the most scientific way as possible.

The minister during the question answer session at the Assembly said that as per new guidelines of National Green Tribunal, the permission from the Forest department is mandatory even for cutting trees in the premises of a household.

"Our department has initiated more than 1100 FIRs and arrested 156 persons for felling trees," Mallick said.