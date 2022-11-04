6, including 2 cops, held for snatching

Kolkata: Six persons, including two Constables and a civic volunteer of Ekbalpore police station, were arrested for allegedly snatching away a bag containing about Rs 30 lakh and assaulting two persons inside a hotel room.



According to police, on Wednesday Md. Arbaaz of Ekbalpore, who is an employee of a private company deals in money exchange and travels was going to a nationalised bank's branch in Ekbalpore with Rs 33.30 lakh along with deposit slips and two cheques riding his friend Gulrez Khan's scooter. Around 10:45 am, when they were passing through the Mayurbhanj Road three persons identified as Pravat Bera, Swapan Kumar Biswas and Toton Sheikh stopped them and introduced themselves as policemen and asked to handover the bag for searching. Later, Arbaaz and Khan were compelled to go with the trio to a hotel on Diamond Harbour Road.

It is alleged that at the hotel two more persons arrived who also introduced themselves as policemen. After a while the accused persons took away the bag containing cash and also assaulted Arbaaz and his friend.

Later they were taken to the Ekbapore police station and compelled to sit there. Due to the shock, they failed to narrate the whole stopy to the duty officer. Meanwhile, Arbaaz informed the officials of the private company over phone. After the company officials arrived at the police station and told the police that Arbaaz was given the responsibility of crediting the money to the company's bank account, the whole story came to light.