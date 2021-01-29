6 held for hurling bombs near Indranil Sen's house

Kolkata: Police nabbed six miscreants from Parnashree, Purba Jadavpur and Kasba areas for their alleged involvement in the incident of hurling bombs near the house of Minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs, Indranil Sen.



Police also seized a car and two motorcycles along with few objects for manufacturing crude bombs. On Wednesday around 8 pm, a few persons riding a motorcycle and a car came to the area and hurled a bomb near Sen's house in Kasba.

After hurling the bomb, the accused fled from the spot. Hearing the sound of the explosion, locals panicked and informed the police.

During the probe, police scrutinised the CCTV footage of the area and identified few of the miscreants. Later, cops conducted raids throughout the night and nabbed the miscreants.

A few other miscreants are still at large. Police claimed that till Thursday night no political affiliations of the accused persons were found. However, why they hurled a bomb near Sen's house is still unknown.