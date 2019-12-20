'6 flyovers to come up in & around city in near future'

Kolkata: Six flyovers are going to come up in an around Kolkata in near future, Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Friday. He was addressing a gathering at the 2nd Cementing India 2019 programme organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce.



Hakim, who is also the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister, said that the future of cement industry is bright in Bengal as the state government is spending crores of rupees on infrastructure building.

The budgetary allocation of the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department is Rs 12,000 crore.

The department is carrying out hectic construction throughout the state and this shows how important the role of cement industry in Bengal is, he said.

Hakim added that the state government is providing every possible help to new entrepreneurs to set up the industry and do business in Bengal. Many industrialists have shown keen interest to have cement factories here.

The capital expenditure has gone up to Rs 19,000 crore, while the projected demand for cement industry is 5,500 MT by 2025. Commercial construction and factory building have both gone up.