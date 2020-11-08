6-feet statue of Birsa Munda to be set up in Purulia after BJP goof-up

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress is going to install a six-feet tall statue of Birsa Munda at Bandwan in Purulia.



This comes amidst the controversy over Union Home minister garlanding the statue of a hunter, mistaking it to be that of Birsa Munda, the tribal freedom fighter, on Thursday in Bankura.

With this move, local TMC MLA Rajib Lochan Saren is supervising the work of setting up the statue, which will be installed on November 15 on Munda's birthday as a mark of tribute to the iconic freedom fighter. The 'puja' will be observed following the customs of the Munda community who consider him next to God. Locals from the Munda community only will conduct the 'puja' during the inauguration of the statue. At the same time, the national flag will also be hoisted at the inaugural programme as Birsa Munda was a freedom fighter.

The six-feet full-size statue of Munda will be put on a five-feet pedestal. Made of fibreglass, the statue will be situated close to Bandwan bus stand named after Birsa Munda. The local Panchayat Samity has given the necessary clearances to install the statue at the bus stand.

Birsa Munda's slogan "Let the kingdom of the queen be ended and our kingdom be established" had threatened the British Raj. He had led the movement against atrocities of the then British government on the tribals and had protested against the Reign of Terror which was unleashed by the British.

The statue is coming up at a tribal-dominated area and its installation is a matter of huge sentiment for the local people.

Shah had tweeted on November 5 that he "paid floral tributes to legendary tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji in Bankura, West Bengal today. Birsa Munda ji's life was dedicated to the rights and upliftment of our tribal sisters & brothers. His courage, struggles and sacrifices continue to inspire all of us". But Trinamool Congress attacked him for disrespecting the tribal community by garlanding a statue of a local hunter, mistaking it to be that of Birsa Munda.