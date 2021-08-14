6 dists cover 50% of state's total daily Covid caseload

Kolkata: Six districts contribute more than 50 percent of Bengal's total daily caseload and this has become a concern for the health officials.



According to Friday's health bulletin, around 739 new Covid cases have been reported across the state in the past 24 hours. Out of this, around 400 have been logged from six districts — North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly in South Bengal and Darjeeling in the north.

As per the bulletin, North 24-Parganas has registered 89 fresh cases on Friday whereas Kolkata has seen 88 new cases, South 24-Parganas 59, Hooghly 49 and Howrah 33. Darjeeling witnessed 73 fresh cases on Friday.

The total number of infected cases has gone up to 15,37,185 on Friday out of which 15,08,800 patients have already been released from hospitals.

As many as 749 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 98.15 per cent. The fatality rate in Bengal remains around 1.19 for over a week.

Single day Covid fatality dropped to 8 on Friday from what remained at 10 on Thursday. Around 18,276 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The percentage of positive cases out of the samples tested remained at 1.63 on Friday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in Bengal remains at 3.67.

The state has so far carried out 1,63,00,713 Covid sample tests out of which around 45,442 were done in the past 24 hours. North 24-Parganas has seen 4 Covid deaths on Friday while Kolkata witnessed three and one death was also reported from Jalpaiguri.