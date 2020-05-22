6 deaths, 57 discharged, 96 new cases in last 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal government has carried out as many as 4,242 sample tests on Thursday taking the total number of sample tests across the state to 1,15,244 so far.



Bengal government has gained significant momentum in swab sample testing as it has carried out over 5000 sample tests per day for the past seven days.

The number of swab sample tests is getting higher per day in the state resulting in quick detection of COVID-19 affected patients. The number of tests has been multiplied after the state government added another 9 testing labs this week, which take up the total number of labs to 30 in the state. In total 1,745

active COVID-19 cases as on May 21.

With six more COVID-19 deaths, the death toll goes up 187 in the state. More 94 fresh cases were recorded, the state health department said on Thursday. At least 57 patients were discharged from various hospitals on Thursday after they recovered from the disease. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,196, it added.

The health bulletin issued on Thursday stated that the total COVID death toll has reached 187 so far in the state. Around 72 persons have died in the state due to comorbidity who had been infected with the virus. With several patients being released from various hospitals in the state after they recovered from the COVID-19, it increases the discharge rate to 37.31%.

The total number of sample tested so far in the state till Thursday 1,15,244. The total number of people in government quarantine centers is 13,044. There are 582 government quarantine centres across the state. Around 35,899 people have been released from the government quarantine centres. As many as 1,69,526 people are currently under home quarantine while 72,987 have been released from home quarantine so far.

The total number of hospitals dedicated for treating COVID-19 are around 69 across the state out of which 16 are state-run ones. In total 53 private hospitals have requested the state government to turn their hospitals into CVID-19 designated treatment centres. The total number of earmarked Covid beds are 8,785. In total 920 ICU beds are available in the COVID-19 hospitals.