6 BSF jawans test Corona +ve, Bengal says Central team did not divulge key info about visits

Kolkata: The state Health department has accused the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to Bengal of not divulging relevant information on time which has not only culminated in having six BSF jawans, deployed in the entourage, getting affected with the COVID-19 but also posed a threat to many others who have not been identified yet.



The Health department suspects that many more BSF jawans may be affected in the near future as a result of this. It also apprehends that there is a possibility of mass transmission as the affected jawans had visited many places across the state while accompanying the Central team. It would be an uphill task for the Health department to identify the persons who might have come in close contact with them.

"The Central team did not properly disseminate information to the state government agencies and hence there had been a gap in communication. It is difficult for us to ascertain all the spots where these jawans had paid a visit. The Central team that visited the state to check the spread of the virus appeared to have complicated the situation further. Steps have been initiated to identify those who came in close contact with the jawans," a top Health official in the state said.

A BSF jawan had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 4. He had been working as a driver in the rank of a constable. Five more jawans tested positive for the virus and were admitted to MR Bangur Hospital on Tuesday. In total, six persons have been affected so far. Two of the affected jawans had been attached with the IMCT that toured the North Bengal while the others reportedly escorted the city team. The Central teams toured various places of the state to review the measures taken by the state government to combat the COVID-19 situation. After the first victim tested positive, around 50 BSF personnel who came in contact with him were sent for quarantine. The IMCT was staying at the Border Security Force (BSF) guest house in the city.

The affected jawans had visited various COVID-19 hospitals to accompany the Central team as well. The team members, escorted by the BSF jawans, also met the family members of the patients who died of Covid. It is, however, yet to be determined by the state government as to how the jawans got infected. All those affected are stated to be in stable condition, hospital sources said.