'5ft-deep crater created due to blast in Halisahar, few detained'

kolkata: Forensic experts visited the Halisahar explosion site on Friday afternoon for collecting samples to determine the nature of explosives.



Commissioner of Police (CP), Barrackpore City Police, Manoj Verma on Friday said two people, who had fallen into the river due to the impact of the explosion, are still missing. "Forensic experts have visited the spot for sample collection. They will be able to say about the nature of explosives. We are probing the case and a few persons have been detained," added Verma.

Around 4 pm on Thursday, residents of Kona colony in Halisahar heard the sound of explosions from the Jagannath ghat. When local people rushed to the spot, they saw a youth, who was later identified as Sumit Singh (19) lying on

the ground with multiple injuries.

The youth was rushed to Bhatpara State General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Local people claimed that they heard three explosions and due to the impact two youths fell into the river Hooghly.

While visiting the spot, cops found a crater about five feet deep which was created due to the impact of the explosion.

Verma further said that observing the size of the crater it was being suspected that the intensity of the explosion was quite high.