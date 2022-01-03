591 prosecuted, 249 held for violation of traffic norms on New Year's day

Kolkata: The police have arrested 249 people on Saturday for allegedly violating Covid protocols and creating disturbance while celebrating New Year across the city.



Also traffic cops prosecuted 591 people for violating traffic norms on January 1.

According to sources, since Saturday morning police across the city were seen making people aware about the situation and urging them to wear masks at several crowded places and tourist spots. Police even distributed masks among the people and cautioned those not wearing masks about legal action if they do not wear masks.

Apart from that, traffic cops were found conducting naka checking since late on Friday night. During the checking, 72 people were arrested for drunk driving. Also 227 two wheeler riders were prosecuted for not wearing helmets and 185 persons for triple riding. This apart from Saturday 8 pm till 12 noon on Sunday police either arrested or prosecuted 182 people while 332 persons were booked for not wearing masks.

On Sunday police personnel were found requesting people through public address systems to wear masks. In the Victoria Memorial and Maidan area, several people were cautioned by the cops as they were not wearing masks.

Sources informed that with the restrictions that have been announced on Sunday police have been instructed to ensure people are following the directives given by the state government.

From Monday, naka checking will be done across the city after 10 pm to ensure no people other than emergency purposes or attached to the emergency services are found on the roads.