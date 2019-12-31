58 officers change posting in major IPS reshuffle in Bengal

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle of the IPS cadre, postings of 58 officers have been changed on Tuesday, while Murshidabad District Police has been divided into two new police districts.



As per the order, Devendra Prakash Singh has been posted as the Addl. CP in Kolkata Police. He was the CP of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate. Apart from this, seven Deputy Commissioners (DC) of Kolkata Police have been changed.

Rupesh Kumar, who was the DC, East Division, has been made the DC, Traffic. Pandey Santosh has been promoted to DIG rank and has been posted as the Joint CP, Traffic, in Kolkata Police.

DC, Eastern Suburban Division, Debasmita Das and DC, South East Division, Ajoy Prasad have replaced each other, whereas DC, Wireless, Joyeeta Bose has been made the DC, North, replacing Debasis Sarkar.

DC, 1st Battalion, Biswajit Ghosh has been posted as the DC, South West Division, replacing Nilanjan Biswas, who has been made the Special Superintendent (SS), CID. Meanwhile, DC, 2nd battalion Gaurav Lal has been made the DC, East division.

This apart, V Solomon Nesakumar, who was the SP of East Midnapore, has been posted as the Joint CP, STF in Kolkata Police. Praveen Kumar Tripathi, who was the Joint CP, Armed Police, has been made the DIG, Presidency Range, replacing Rajesh Kumar Yadav.

Yadav has been posted as the Inspector General (IG), Personnel, replacing H K Kusumakar, who has been posted as the Secretary (Coordination), in the Home and Hill Affairs department.

DC, Zone I in Asansol-Durgapur Commissionerate, Abhishek Gupta, has been made the SP of Jangipur Police District and DC, (Headquarters), Howrah, Ajeet Singh Yadav, has been posted as the SP, Murshidabad Police District.

Mukesh Kumar, who was the SP of undivided Murshidabad District Police, has been promoted to DIG, Murshidabad.

Ashesh Biswas has been made the Joint CP, Administration, in Kolkata Police, from Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Sealdah. Badana Varun Chandra Sekhar, who was the DC, DD (Special) in Kolkata Police, has been made the SRP, Sealdah.

DC (headquarters) of Asansol-Durgapur Police Awadhesh Pathak has been made the SRP, Kharagpur, while Sanjay Singh, ADG, South Bengal, has been posted as ADG, Western Zone. IGP, Western Zone, Rajeev Mishra has been made the IGP, South Bengal.