57 arrested in city on New Year's eve
Kolkata: As many as 57 people were arrested from the city for their alleged involvement in various crimes on the New Year's eve, police said on Wednesday.
Of the total arrests, 40 were made as preventive measures while 17 people were apprehended from different parts of the city for allegedly committing crimes such as eve- teasing, drunken driving and rash driving, a senior officer said.
"Several other arrests were also made on the New Year's eve. We are accumulating the total figure," he said.
Over 5,000 police personnel were deployed across the city from Christmas to New Year's eve with special focus on ensuring women's safety.
