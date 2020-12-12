56L people visited Duare Sarkar camps so far: TMC

Kolkata: Slamming BJP for creating confusion, veteran Trinamool Congress leader and MP Saugata Roy said on Friday about 56 lakh people have visited the Duare Sarkar camps across the state.



Addressing a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan, Roy said about 60 per cent of the people who visited the camps have applied for a Swasthya Sathi card.

"During my political career spanning over 43 years, I have never seen such a successful scheme in Bengal or anywhere else in the country. People will get medical benefits up to Rs 5 lakh in private healthcare establishments as well," the MP said. Roy has either been elected as a MLA or MP since 1987. He said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants to bring 10 crore people under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. According to the leader, people will also like to enjoy the scheme's benefits.

Meanwhile, the leader alleged that BJP workers were trying to confuse people about the Swasthya Sathi scheme at the Duare Sarkar camps in Bhowanipore — Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's constituency.

"Shortly after Banerjee left the camp, BJP workers without flag or posters stood outside the gate and tried to confuse the visitors, mostly those coming from economically backward sections. The BJP workers said Banerjee had deprived the people of Bengal by not accepting Ayushman Bharat, a scheme offered by the Centre. The BJP workers had pointed out that no private hospital or nursing home would accept the Swasthya Sathi card," the leader said.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had claimed that—under Ayushman Bharat—Centre gives 60 per cent of the medical insurance premium, while the remaining amount is given by the state government.

To get an Ayushman Bharat card, one has to give Rs 30. So, a family of 5 will have to spend Rs 150 to get the cards. On the contrary, the Swasthya Sathi scheme is free as the state government will pay the entire health insurance premium. In state-run hospitals, medical treatment is free including costly surgical interventions.