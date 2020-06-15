55-year-old throws 2 children from 4th floor of a building

Kolkata: In a macabre a 55-year-old person threw an infant and a six-year-old from the fourth floor balcony of a building located at 113, Netaji Subhas Road in Burrabazar area on Sunday evening. The six-year-old child has been admitted to a hospital with serious injuries. The third child was saved from being thrown due to timely intervention of her mother.



Trouble started when the three children were playing on the balcony of the said house. Due to the sounds of the children playing, the accused person identified as Shiv Kumar Gupta came out of his room and started scolding the children. All of a sudden Gupta picked up the two- year-old children and threw him from the balcony. After throwing the two-year-old child, he picked up the six-year-old child and threw him from the same spot as well. The third child who was also about to be thrown was saved as his mother came out hearing his scream. Immediate after the throwing the children off from balcony, he went inside his room and locked the door. Locals rushed the two year old child to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The six year old child who was also thrown from the fourth floor balcony got stuck on an asbestos shed at the first floor. He was taken to NRS Medical College and Hospital where the child is undergoing treatment.

Within few minutes of the incident Burrabazar police station was informed. Later police from Burrabazar police station and homicide section went to the spot and detained Gupta. Locals alleged that Gupta earlier got involved in an altercation with the deceased child's father over some issue and threatened to throw the children from the balcony.