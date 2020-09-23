55 patients, most Covid-infected, undergo pacemaker implants in CMCH

Kolkata: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) in the past three months has created a feat by implanting pacemakers on more than 55 patients most of whom had been infected with Covid.



Even those who were not Covid-infected and required immediate surgery had received a fresh lease of life after the doctors at CMCH successfully implanted pacemakers amid the pandemic situation.

Like other surgeries, the number of pacemaker implants has gone down in the government medical colleges after the outbreak. Many patients with serious ailments have been preferring not to visit the hospitals to avoid Covid infection while some are waiting for the situation to improve.

Even hospital authorities had to defer many heart-related surgeries due to the pandemic situation. The doctors are performing operations on those who need immediate surgery while those whose health conditions permit him/her to wait for a few more days are advised medication. They will also undertake surgeries on priority basis. CMCH has been providing dedicated Covid treatment to patients for the past few months. Besides that, it has also been carrying out heart surgeries so that patients with critical heart ailments do not face difficulties.

"Many of the Covid-infected patients are complaining about heart-related issues and therefore, require a pacemaker in many cases. Nearly 30 Covid-infected patients have undergone pacemaker implants in the past three months. Even the non-Covid patients have also been undergoing treatment at the hospital for over a month. More than 25 non-Covid patients have also received pacemaker implants in the hospital," a senior official of the CMCH said.