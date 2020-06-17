534 COVID-19 patients recover in last 24 hours, highest in single day

Kolkata: Bengal on Tuesday recorded the highest number of cured patients in a single day so far as 534 patients from across the state have recovered and therefore been released from the hospitals.



The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up significantly in the past few days and this is because of the relentless efforts of the doctors, nurses and health workers at the hospitals. The state on Sunday saw 518 COVID affected patients being recovered and released. Bengal registered 434 new cured patients on Monday.

The total number of patients discharged from the hospitals so far has reached 6,028 till Tuesday. The state has seen 415 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours and the total number of positive patients across the state has therefore gone up to 11,909 so far. The total death toll has gone up to 495 so far in the state out of which 10 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

The health department conducted 8,512 sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of sample tests done so far across the state to 3,51,754 till Tuesday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested has gone up to 3.39 per cent. It has also seen a rise as the percentage stood at 3.35 per cent on Monday.

The state government has so far set up 57 testing labs across the state so far to accelerate the swab testing process with two new ones coming up on Monday. There are 77 COVID dedicated hospitals set up in the state so far. As many as seven new COVID hospitals have come up in the past 24 hours. There are currently 12,237 people in government quarantine centers in the state. Around 84,701 people have been released from the government quarantine centers so far. Around 1,52,724 people are currently in home quarantine. The total number of people released from home quarantine is 1,28,239.

Kolkata has registered 170 new cases on Tuesday. The infection rate in the city seems to go up. The city so far has seen a total 3,946 COVID positive cases so far. North 24-parganas has recorded 1,689 positive cases out of which 70 new patients have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 1,798 cases have been reported from Howrah till Sunday out of which 40 have been reported in the past 24 hours.