531 patients released in last 24 hrs

Kolkata: Atleast 531 Covid affected patients were released from various hospitals across the state in the past 24 hours.



Around 9,218 patients have recovered from the disease so far. The state has seen 370 new patients on Tuesday which signifies that the recovery rate is much higher than the infection. It was possible as the state government has successfully managed to conduct 800-900 sample tests on an average in a single day. On Sunday, 9423 sample tests have been conducted across the state and the total number of sample tests in the state so far reached 4,20,277 till Tuesday.

A total 14,728 patients have been affected with Covid so far out of which 9,218 have already recovered. Bengal last Sunday had set a record by carrying out the highest number of sample tests in a single day so far as the number touched 10,549. The discharge rate has gone up to 62.58 per cent in the state. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 3.50 per cent on Tuesday. The total death toll has gone up to 580 so far in the state out of which 11 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 81 new cases on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases in the city stands at 4,815 on Tuesday.

North 24-Parganas has registered 2,101 positive cases out of which 55 new patients have been found in the past 24 hours. Howrah has seen a total 2,194 cases so far out of which 49 patients have been reported on Tuesday. Around 8,819 people are in government quarantine centers in the state. As many as 91,469 people have been released from the government quarantine centers so far.

Meanwhile, a patient brought to the NRS Medical College and Hospital from Murshidabad's Domkal with some ailments tested positive for the Covid and then reportedly fled from the hospital.