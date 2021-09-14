506 new cases; 110 kids admitted in Jalpaiguri hospital with fever

kolkata/DARJEELING: Amid fear of a third wave affecting children, there has been an outbreak of fever among children in the Jalpaiguri district. The number of beds at the district hospital has been increased to accommodate the children getting admitted.



Single-day infection in Bengal dropped to 506 on Monday from what stood at 751 on Sunday. The number of active Covid cases dropped by 91 on Monday and the total number of active cases so far stand at 8,096.

The number of fatalities on Monday stands 10. As many as 587 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours after they recovered.

The Covid recovery rate on Monday remained at 98.29 percent. The total number of infected people has reached 15,57,414 so far.

Out of this, around 15,30,731 people have so far recovered and released from the hospitals. Around 18,587 people have so far died of Covid in the state.

Meanwhile, Moumita Godara Basu, District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri, visited the hospital and met mothers of the ailing children, inquiring about their health and if they are facing any problems. She stated that the numbers had come down on Monday and stood at around 110.

"Many are recovering and are being sent home. On Sunday evening 48 children were discharged. From the preliminary tests the doctors have found out that the children are not suffering from Malaria or Dengue. A new ward has been set up to accommodate the children," added the DM.

The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State stood at 3.36 on Monday. The positivity rate stood at 1.87 percent on Monday. The fatality rate in Bengal stands at 1.19 percent.

Around 104 fresh Covid cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in Kolkata the number was registered at 93. Darjeeling has seen 31 new cases, South 24-Parganas 31 and Hooghly 29 and Howrah 18. Bengal has so far carried out 1,75,05,502 Covid sample tests out of which around 27,050 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has seen 3 Covid deaths on Sunday. North 24 Parganas has seen 2 deaths, South 24-Parganas 1, Howrah 1 and Nadia 3.

Health department has so far addressed 21,70,834 general queries so far out of which 2,411 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,82,300 people so far out of which 1,247 were given consultation in the past 24 hours.

Around 529 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,28,830 till Monday.