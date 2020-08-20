500 BJP workers join TMC in Hooghly

Kolkata: More than 500 BJP workers in Bhadreshwar, Hooghly, joined the Trinamool Congress at a function on Wednesday.



Indranil Sen, Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs handed over the party flag to the new entrants.

The important ones who joined Trinamool Congress included Om Saha, vice-president of BJP Yubo Morcha; Rakhal Chakraborty, Dharmendra Singh, Ashis Sahu and Manoj Das.

In the past one week, more than 5,000 BJP and CPI(M) workers have joined the TMC. On Monday, 1,000 BJP workers joined TMC and Arup Roy, the state Co-operation minister, handed over the party flag to them.

On Tuesday, more than 2,000 BJP workers in South 24-Parganas joined TMC. In addition to this, BJP, Congress and CPI(M) workers from Jhargram, Bankura, Murshidabad, North 24-Parganas and West Midnapore joined TMC.

Meanwhile, Kartik Das Baul, Lakhan Das Baul, Sandeep Bhalotia, president, Raniganj Chambers of Commerce and Dr Badal Asru Ghata, well-known gynaecologist joined Trinamool Congress on Wednesday. Partha Chatterjee, the party's secretary general and Derek O'Brien, the party's Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson handed over the party flag to them at Trinamool Bhavan.

While addressing the Martyrs' Day rally on July 21 this year, party supremo Mamata Banerjee had urged people from all political parties to join the Trinamool Congress to ensure sustainable development in Bengal.