50 artists paint to acknowledge UNESCO's tag to Durga Puja

kolkata: About 50 eminent artists in the city associated with Durga Puja in Kolkata for the last few decades participated in a unique painting exercise to acknowledge UNESCO's inclusion of Bengal's Durga Puja to its "Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Humanity." The event titled "Durga Chitra Kalpa" organised by Forum for Durgotsav was held at ICCR on Sunday.



"Sunday is the auspicious occasion of Navami of Basanti Puja and on April 15 we will be celebrating Poila Baisakh. So, we chose this occasion to make an attempt to bring all artists associated with Durga Puja at a single place and provide them the platform to paint their thoughts about Durga Puja. We will send all the paintings to UNESCO as an appreciation for the global status being given to Bengal's Durga Puja," Saswata Bose, general secretary of the Forum said.

The Forum is the umbrella organisation of over 400 community Pujas in the city.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had already announced that the Durga Puja Carnival would be observed in a grand manner at Red Road this year. Artist Gouranga Kuila said the UNESCO acknowledgement has instilled the urge among all the artists to churn out something very special this Durga Puja. Artist Bhabatosh Sutar feels that UNESCO's acknowledgment has put a stamp on the fact that Durga Puja is a cultural festival and its stature is beyond that of a religious one.

"The honour by UNESCO has bestowed an additional responsibility upon all associated with Durga Puja. We have to showcase this recognition through various events like this time to time as this has surely made us feel proud of Bengal's rich art and culture,"he added.

Banerjee had announced that on September 1 in Kolkata, all the Puja committees will gather at Shyambazar and take out a colourful rally to mark the beginning of celebration of Durga Puja that begins from October 1. Banerjee herself is expected to take part in the rally.