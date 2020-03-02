5-yr-old killed over Rs 2,000 at Domjur
Kolkata: A five-year-old child was murdered on Monday afternoon at Bankra in Domjur. The accused person allegedly killed the child for Rs 2,000.
According to sources, the child's father, identified as Md Istikar, owns a bangle factory, where a youth identified as Md Selim, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, used to work. Two months ago, Selim left the job and claimed his dues worth Rs 6,000, of which Istikar paid him Rs 4,000.
At around 4:30 pm, Istikar's wife went outside their flat and while returning saw Selim getting out of the building. She rushed to her flat and found her five-year-old child lying in a pool of blood. She soon rushed to a local hospital, where the child was declared brought dead. Police are searching for Selim.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
After 2 more test positive, India steps up screening of...2 March 2020 6:32 PM GMT
One assaulted, another heckled during 'scuffle' in LS2 March 2020 6:31 PM GMT
World's most popular leader on FB, PM Modi mulls social...2 March 2020 6:30 PM GMT
India's unemployment rate rises to 7.78%, highest in 42 March 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Delhi violence state-sponsored planned genocide: Mamata2 March 2020 6:29 PM GMT