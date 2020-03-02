5-yr-old killed over Rs 2,000 at Domjur

Kolkata: A five-year-old child was murdered on Monday afternoon at Bankra in Domjur. The accused person allegedly killed the child for Rs 2,000.

According to sources, the child's father, identified as Md Istikar, owns a bangle factory, where a youth identified as Md Selim, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, used to work. Two months ago, Selim left the job and claimed his dues worth Rs 6,000, of which Istikar paid him Rs 4,000.

At around 4:30 pm, Istikar's wife went outside their flat and while returning saw Selim getting out of the building. She rushed to her flat and found her five-year-old child lying in a pool of blood. She soon rushed to a local hospital, where the child was declared brought dead. Police are searching for Selim.