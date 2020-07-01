5 TMC leaders showcaused

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Tuesday issued showcause notices to five leaders in Howrah on charges of alleged corruption in the distribution of relief materials.



Arup Roy, state Cooperation minister and president Trinamool Howrah District Congress (Sadar) said the leaders have been asked to give reply within 48 hours failing which stern action will be taken against them.

The TMC, in the past one week, has issued showcause notices to 25 leaders in Hooghly and Jalpaiguri.

The leaders in Howrah against whom showcause notices have been issued include Kajal Sarkar, pradhan, Makardah I Gram Panchayat; Subhas Patra, pradhan, Uttar Jhapardah Gram Panchayat; Suman Ghosal, husband of the Upa Pradhan of the

same GP; Becharam Basu,

Upa Pradhan, Jagatballavpur — Patihal Gram Panchayat and Jayanta Ghosh,

Sankrael Panchayat Samity Sabhapati.

It is alleged that the five leaders are involved in the corruption in the distribution of Amphan relief.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has already cautioned party leaders and workers that stern action will be taken

against those who are involved in corruption and nepotism in the distribution of Amphan relief.

Abhishek Banerjee, president, Trinamool Youth Congress; Partha Chatterjee, party's secretary general and Kalyan Banerjee, party MP have tweeted urging leaders not to get involved in corruption.

Political experts said Mamata Banerjee is likely to address this issue at the party's virtual meeting on

July 3 as allegations of corruption against party leaders and functionaries over the distribution of Amphan relief have come from South and North 24-Parganas, the two worst affected districts that had been hit by the Super Cyclone on May 20.

Mamata Banerjee has also instructed the police to take strict action against the accused irrespective of political lineages.