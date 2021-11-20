5 teachers who took poison while agitating against state govt to join Trinamool

KOLKATA: Five contractual teachers of primary schools, who had allegedly consumed poison while demonstrating before the state Education department headquarters, will join Trinamool Congress.



Maidul Islam, whose name came to light following the incident in which some para teachers had attempted to cross Adiganga near Chief Minister's residence at Kalighat, is also going to join the state's ruling party.

They are most likely to join Trinamool Congress at Diamond Harbour on Sunday.

The five teachers had sought immediate fulfillment of their job-related demands including stay on transfer order.

Five of them "drank some liquid from bottles" as soon as they were arrested for forcefully entering the premises of Bikash Bhavan as they were shouting slogans violating the Disaster Management Act.

All five teachers were taken to a state-run hospital.

Trinamool Congress had then wished for a speedy recovery of the teachers.

They are joining Trinamool Congress to be a part of the development programmes taken up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Despite raising their voice against the government, they had later realised that the state government could only sort out their problems through necessary discussions.