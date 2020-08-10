5 Panchayat pradhans asked to go on leave over relief irregularities

Kolkata: 500 people from different Assembly constituencies in East Midnapore have returned the compensation allotted to them for damages due to the severe cyclone Amphan that hit the state on May 20.



Five panchayat pradhans have been asked to go on leave for alleged irregularities while preparing the list of Amphan affected people. "We have started accepting fresh applications for compensation regarding damage caused due to Amphan.

The response has been very good. The compensation amount is being returned by those who have not suffered losses due to the storm," said Sisir Adhikari, district president of

Trinamool Congress in East Midnapore.

The list of the people who are returning the compensation amount is being sent to the state committee.

"The party will take the call whether it will take action against those who had earlier filed applications for compensation with malafide intention," said a senior party leader in the district.