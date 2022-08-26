5 nominated GTA Sabhasads take oath

darjeeling: Five nominated Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) Sabhasads were administered oath of office by Jalpaiguri divisional commissioner A.K. Bardhan in presence of



Darjeeling District Magistrate S Poonabalam at the Circuit House in Kurseong.

Incidentally, the

GTA Sabha comprises 45 elected Sabhasads and 5 nominated Sabhasads.

Earlier Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had administered the oath of office to the 45 elected Sabhasads at the Darjeeling Chowrasta on July 12 following GTA elections.

The nominated Sabhasads who took oath of office on Thursday included CB Gurung, Binita Khambu Rai, Pranam Rasaily, Nafisul Haque and Paul Tshering Simick.

Mani Prasad Rai, elected Sabhasad from Takling Peshok constituency also took oath on Thursday.

Owing to poor health conditions he had missed the oath taking ceremony at Darjeeling on July 12.