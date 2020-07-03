5 more tourist lodges reopen their doors in Bengal

Darjeeling: After reopening five tourist lodges earlier, the state Tourism department has resumed services in another five on Wednesday.



"We have reopened five more destination points since July 1. They are Bakkhali, Digha, Jhargram, Barrackpore and Morgan House at Kalimpong," stated Tourism minister Goutam Deb. Earlier on June 8, tourist lodges at Diamond Harbour, Bishnupur, Mython, Rangabitan (Birbhum) and Tilabari (Dooars) were reopened.

"After 68 days of lockdown, the government has given permission to start operations. Online and advance bookings are on for all the 10 tourist lodges. We are maintaining all necessary health protocols including sanitisation of the properties," he added.

Meanwhile, hotels in Darjeeling and Dooars have also reopened since July 1. Tourist spots under the GTA have also resumed services. All those visiting the Hills will have to produce health fitness certificates and will also be screened at the entry points to the Hills. "We have two, three groups in Jayanti. The tourists are being checked with thermal guns. They are mostly staying inside the resorts or visiting secluded places. We are discouraging them from visiting crowded areas," stated Partha Sarathi Roy, president, Dooars Tourism Development Forum. Stakeholders feel that the industry will not reap the benefits of the reopening immediately but this will be a preparation for the forthcoming tourist season.

"It will take some months to pick up. Let us remain positive and move forward to ensure sustainable and safe tourism," stated Samrat Sanyal, general secretary of Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network.