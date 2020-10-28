5 more docs die due to Covid

Kolkata: Bengal has lost five doctors during the Puja days taking the total toll among the medical fraternity to around 63 so far, sources in the health department said.



Many doctors, nurses and health workers have been undergoing treatment at different health establishments across the state after being affected with the deadly virus.

Two doctors have succumbed to their ailments in the past 48 hours. Dr Saibal Dasgupta (56), a general physician from Behala died on Tuesday morning at the CCU of SSB block of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

In another incident, Dr Amal Roy who had been attached to Suri District Hospital in Birbhum died at around 5.30 am on Tuesday in his residence at Midnapore.

Dr Roy had been suffering from COVID -19 pneumonitis a week ago. He was also admitted to the CMCH. After undergoing treatment for a few days he was released from the hospital after his health condition improved. He returned to his native place.

He was first admitted to a private hospital in Bolpur and then transferred to CMCH. He was then transferred from the hospital due to some psychiatric disorders he had developed. Since then he was undergoing treatment at home with antibiotics and oxygen.

His health condition was also improving but then suddenly deteriorated from Monday

night.

According to sources, the other doctors who have died of Covid during the puja days were Dr Dilip Bhattacharya, a gynecologist from Memari in East Burdwan, Dr Sujan Kumar Mitra, a medicine doctor who had formerly attached to the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital and Dr Dilip Kumar Biswas who was an Ex AMO, ESI (MB), Barasat also died of Covid.