5 MLAs from Bankura exit BJP's social network group

Kolkata: Within a few hours of leaders of Matua Mahasangha leaving BJP, five MLAs from Bankura left the Whatsapp group of Bankura district BJP.



The five MLAs Nirmal Dhara, Dibakar Gharami, Harakali Patihar, Amarnath Sakha and Niladri Sekhar Dana left the WhatsApp group on Saturday night after names of two presidents of Bankura and Bishnupur BJP were announced. Sources informed that after Billeswar Sinha and Sunilrudra Mondal were selected as the president of Bishnupur and Bankura BJP, infighting among the party leaders and workers came to front. A large number of BJP leaders and workers were against the removal of former president of Bishnupur BJP, Sujit Agasti.

However both the newly appointed presidents denied any infighting among the party. Sakha who is MLA of Onda confirmed that he left the WhatsApp group but refuse to comment about the reason. Dana, another MLA said that the issue cannot be discussed with the media as it is an internal matter.