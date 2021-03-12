5 killed, 10 injured in road mishap in Murshidabad

KOLKATA: Five persons were killed in a tragic road accident on Thursday morning at Suti area in Murshidabad.



Ten more people have suffered injuries and were rushed to the Jangipur sub-divisional hospital from where a few of them shifted to Murshidabad medical college and hospital.

According to sources, on Thursday morning an SUV was moving towards Berhampore from Sajur more on National Highway (NH) 34. Near Dholar more in Suti all of a sudden the tyre of the right front wheel got deflated and the driver lost balance over the car. The SUV skidded to the other lane and collided with an auto rickshaw head-on and finally toppled. The car was so badly damaged that two persons got stuck inside it. Later they were rescued by breaking the car's door.

Meanwhile, the passengers of the auto rickshaw and its driver were also rescued and were rushed to the Jangipur sub divisional hospital. There five of them including the two passengers of the SUV were declared brought dead. Superintendent of Police of Jangipur Police District, Y. Raghuvamshi said preliminary inquiry revealed that there was some problem in the SUV due to which the accident happened.