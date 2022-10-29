5, including 2 kids, dead in road mishap at Nakashipara

kolkata: Five persons, including two children, were killed in a road accident at Bethuadahari in Nakashipara, Nadia on Friday morning after a head-on collision took place between a car and a truck.



Though the truck was seized the driver managed to flee. On Friday, five persons identified as Bidyut Roy (38), Parul Roy (68), Arkaparna Roy (10), Ayshman Roy (5) and Mukul Sarkar (56) were going to Nabadwip from Raigunj in North Dinajpur. They started from Raigunj during the wee hours of Friday. While passing through the Bethuadahari on National Highway (NH) 34, a truck coming from the opposite direction reportedly lost control and collided head-on with the car.

Due to the impact of the collision, the car was damaged badly and all of them got stuck inside.Local people failed to rescue the injured persons due to the damaged condition of the car.

Meanwhile, Nakashipara police station was informed. Cops arranged a crane and with help of it, the five persons trapped inside were rescued. They were rushed to a local hospital, where all of them were declared brought dead. Police have registered a case against the offending truck driver.