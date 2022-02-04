5 hurt in collision between 2 buses

KOLKATA: Around five persons suffered injuries after a bus from the Shapoorji-Alampur route hit a government bus at Pyachar more on Thursday afternoon.



According to sources, the bus of route C-8 was standing at the Pyachar more stoppage for deboarding of passengers. Suddenly, the private bus rammed behind the C-8. Due to the collision, around five passengers of the government bus suffered injuries.

They were rushed to a private hospital from where they were treated and discharged. Traffic cops detained the driver along with the bus and later handed over to the Eco Park police station.

Earlier, at least 27 persons sustained injuries after a bus toppled at Dorina crossing on Sunday afternoon.

Later, it was found that the bus was not in a condition to ply on the road as mentioned in the norms of the Certificate of Fitness (CF). Following the incident, state Transport minister Firhad Hakim instructed the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kolkata to seize the unfit buses, which are plying in the city.