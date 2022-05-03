5 held for duping people on the pretext of offering jobs in Army

kolkata: Five persons were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of offering jobs in the Indian Army on Monday night.



The accused persons used to impersonate Army officers and also found to be wearing Army officers' uniform.

The accused persons were produced at the Bankshall Court on Tuesday and were remanded to police custody till May 17.Acting on a tip off, Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Detective Department conducted a raid and picked up five accused persons from in front of a hotel in Central Kolkata on Monday around 11 pm.

The accused persons identified as Shivam Pandey, Rohit Kumar Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Kumar Gupta and Uma Kanti Yadav of Gazipur in Uttar Pradesh (UP) used to demand money from unemployed youths promising them to arrange jobs in the Indian Army.

The accused persons confessed that they had taken Rs five lakh from a youth promising a job in the Army.

However, how many people were actually duped by them is yet to be ascertained.

After arresting the accused persons, police have found some Indian Army uniforms along with forged identity cards of Indian Army, forms and other documents from their possession.