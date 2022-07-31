'5 elephant corridors to be revived in Jalpaiguri dist soon'

DARJEELING: Bengal Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Saturday stated that the state government would take up the issue of elephant corridor with neighbouring Nepal to ensure smooth movement of the pachyderms between the two countries.



As many as five elephant corridors, passing through tea estates, would soon be revived in the Jalpaiguri district, added the minister.

Mallick is on a tour of Dooars, including the Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts. On Friday, the minister held an administrative meeting with foresters in Alipurduar and on Saturday in Jalpaiguri.

Later talking to mediapersons, the minister stated that elephants were venturing into India from Nepal but were not being able to return as the elephant corridors to Nepal had been blocked by the neighbouring country. "This has resulted in considerable increase in the number of elephants in the bordering areas, including Khoribari and Naxalbari on the Indian side. We have formed a team of foresters that will take up the matter with the Government of West Bengal and the government in turn will take it up with Nepal," stated the minister.

He stated that 5 elephant corridors that pass through tea estates in the Jalpaiguri district had been earmarked and would be revived soon. "We will hold meeting with the Management of these tea estates, district administration, Panchayats to revive these corridors for the safe and smooth passage of the elephants,"added the minister.

He stated that owing to blockades in these passages, conflict between man and elephant is steadily on the rise. Out of 174 deaths caused by elephants, 96 persons in Jalpaiguri and 74 in Alipurduar—who are next of the kin of the deceased—have been given jobs. Jobs for 78 persons in Alipurduar and 77 in Jalpaiguri are awaiting administrative approval, informed the minister.

The Special Task Force of the Forest department that was constituted in 2017 and disbanded in December, 2020 will be revived stated the minister. "There will be two teams one for Jalpaiguri and the other for Alipurduar. They will be equipped with SUVs, bikes, Self Loading Rifles (SLRs,) revolvers, high powered torches mounted on shoulder belts," stated Mallick.

The West Bengal Forest Development Corporation has come up with a website for all properties. "Henceforth, all forest properties, including bungalows that are rented out, can be booked online only. There will be no manual system. It will be on first-come-first-serve basis,"stated the minister.

Meanwhile on Friday, talking to mediapersons in Alipurduar, Mallick had stated that 11 Royal Bengal Tigers had been spotted by drone cameras at Buxa Tiger Reserve. "Another 20 tigers are being brought in from Assam. We are rehabilitating two forest villages, namely Gangutia and Bhutia Bustee. We will hold talks with the forest villagers and pay each family a compensation of Rs. 15 lakh," stated the minister.