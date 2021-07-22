5 East Bengal supporters hurt in clash between 2 fan groups

kolkata: Two groups of East Bengal supporters got involved in a clash near the club tent on Wednesday afternoon, flouting the Covid protocols. The clash broke out over the complexity of signing with the investor.



Around five club supporters were injured and around 50 were arrested during the clash.

On Wednesday afternoon, a group of East Bengal supporters gathered in front of the club and started shouting slogans against its authority.

They alleged that due to the complications between the club authority and the investing company, the club is expected to miss this year's ISL. Meanwhile, another group of East Bengal supporters supporting the club started shouting slogans against the protestors. This led to a clash. After almost two hours the situation was controlled by the cops. The club authority decided not to sign on the agreement paper sent by the investing company as the contract reportedly was hampering the rights of existing club members.