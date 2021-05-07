5 dead, 4 hurt after truck hits auto & bike

BALURGHAT: Five people, including a child and two minors, were killed and four others sustained injuries after a loaded truck collided with an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. The mishap took place in Itahar's Chavot on National Highway 34 of North Dinajpur on Wednesday night.



The deceased were identified as Swapan Das (40), Pinki Das (32), Panchami Das (15), Anirban Basak ((14) and Ishan Das (2). The injured were admitted to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital. Two of them were reported to be serious till the last report came in.

The deceased, who were all residents of Itahar's Chavot village, were travelling in the autorickshaw. They were returning from a marriage ceremony. A loaded truck first hit the autorickshaw and then a motorcycle. Both, the autorickshaw and the motorcycle were crushed. An eyewitness said the accident occurred due to reckless driving.

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem to Raiganj district hospital and initiated a probe. The driver and the cleaner of the killer truck are absconding with the vehicle.