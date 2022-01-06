5 containment zones in Darjeeling district

Darjeeling: With the surge in Covid-19 cases in the Darjeeling district, the administration has notified 5 containment zones in the district. More doctors, students and nurses of the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital continued to test Covid-19 positive.



Darjeeling district including Siliguri municipal Corporation area recorded 165 fresh cases on Wednesday. The number of fresh cases was 30 on Tuesday.

The District Magistrate, Darjeeling in two separate notifications declared three locations in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area and two in the Matigara Block as containment zones. In SIliguri, the three containment zones include Netaji Girls School road, Loknath Mandir Road, Subashpally (Ward 19;) Rajib More, Sarodamani Road, Ashrampara (Ward 14) and Milanpally, Circular Road, Computer Paradise building, near Gourio Math (Ward 25,) Siliguri.

In Matigara, the two containment zones include Tulakata Gali 3 (near Aboroni Dresses,) Surya Sen Pally and surrounding areas within a radius of

20m and Right side of Krishna Kunk apartment, Amara Pally and surrounding areas of 20 m, both in Atarakhai GP of Matigara.

Meanwhile, at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) 27 doctors, nurses and medical students tested Covid positive on Wednesday. Incidentally on Tuesday 22 had tested positive in NBMCH. 40 persons who had come in contact with them were tested. Among them 27 tested positive. They are in isolation.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between the district administration, assistant labour commissioner, Darjeeling municipality and representatives of different shops and market associations, chaired by the SDO, Darjeeling to discuss the growing Covid-19 cases.

"The meeting resolved to divide the town area into two halves for the implementation of strict weekly closure. Shops and establishments situated in the lower half (Chowk Bazar area till the Ladenla road) will close on Thursdays and the upper half on Sundays. Hardware shops will close on Sundays. Police will keep a strict vigil on the use of masks" stated Dulen Roy, SDO, Darjeeling.

Meanwhile, SN Pradhan, Himalayan Transport Coordination Committee (HTCC) stated that in case of vehicles overcharging, passengers can directly call up the SP (9083270400) or DSP (Traffic,) Darjeeling (9831206090.) The rate per passenger for shared taxis to Siliguri should not exceed Rs. 250 per passenger, stated Pradhan. Vehicles are allowed to carry passengers to maximum capacity, he added.