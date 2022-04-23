5 arrested for trying to spread panic by 'showing off pistol'

KOLKATA: Five miscreants were arrested by the cops of Sonarpur police station, after local people complained that a miscreant fired a round in the air in Sonarpur flyover area on Thursday afternoon.



Though local people claimed that a shootout had taken place, police said that no firing had taken place.

Vibhav Tiwari, Superintendent of Police (SP), Baruipur said, "no shooting had taken place." He claimed that the accused just showed off the pistol to create panic. However, five persons, including Gopal, were arrested and one firearm was recovered. According to local people, on Thursday afternoon the miscreant identified as Gopal came to the area under the Sonarpur flyover and started shouting in abusive language. Suddenly he brought out a pistol from his pocket and fired a round. Local shop owners alleged that Gopal had came to the spot riding a car with a police sticker pasted on its windscreen. Locals claimed that firing had taken place,

the allegation was denied

by cops.