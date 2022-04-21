4th wave fear: Dists asked to set up Covid units in 1 or 2 hospitals

kolkata: In the wake of a rise in Covid cases in Delhi and its surrounding areas, the state health department has directed the district health officials to make a provision of Covid units in one or two district hospitals to combat if there is any sudden rise in daily cases in Bengal.



Adequate arrangements are being made in various city hospitals as well including Beliaghata ID Hospital, MR Bangur Hospital, Sambhunath Pandit Hospital. Beliaghata ID Hospital has urged the health department for more number of doctors, sources said.

Health workers and doctors have been alerted after the Covid cases have gone up in Delhi. State health department has asked various medical colleges and the district health officials to increase the daily Covid tests.

The number of singleday Covid tests in Bengal has dropped ever since the infected cases dropped below 30.

According to the health department sources, around 105 samples are currently being tested in a day in 10 lakh population. Health department has suggested that there should be a minimum around 145 samples being tested per day.

Stress has been given on booster doses so that people take the vaccine on time.

Rapid tests may be started in the city one again, sources said.

Various civic bodies including the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have already held a number of meetings to take stock of their preparedness to handle the situation.

Various civic bodies may urge the state government and the health department to strengthen surveillance at Kolkata airport as many infected people may come here from various other states.

It may be mentioned here that a section of people are not wearing masks in public places ever since the daily infection has gone down.

The health experts have pointed out that infection may go up if the people do not follow norms.

Various civic bodies along with police may initiate surveillance drives in public places if the infection goes up.