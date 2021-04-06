4th phase: Women voters more than men in 11 ACS

KOLKATA: Women votes will be the deciding factor during the 4th phase Assembly elections in 11 assembly constituencies (ACs) in South 24-Parganas district.



Interestingly, in 6 Assembly constituencies of the district—namely Sonarpur Dakshin, Sonarpur Uttar, Jadavpur, Tollygunge, Behala Uttar and Behala Dakshin— the number of women voters exceeds that of male electorates.

In the remaining 5 constituencies— Bhangore, Kasba, Maheshtala, Budge Budge and Metiabruz— the male voters are more than the female electorates. However, cumulatively the number of women electorates in all 11 ACs is more than their male counterparts. The total number of women electorates in these 11 ACs of the district is 15,70,392 while the number of male voters is 15,66,161.

With 1068 gender ratio, Jadavpur has 15,42,39 female voters against 14,44,20 male electorates. Behala Paschim, with a gender ratio of 1054, has 16,05,02 female voters in comparison to 15,22,37 male electorates.

Tollygunge, with a gender ratio of 1051, has 13,79,95 female voters against 13,13,55 male voters.

Behala Purba—having gender ratio of 1036— has 15,66,29 women electorates against 15,12,18 male voters . Sonarpur Dakshin, with gender ratio 1029, has 14,61,70 female voters and 14,20,62 male voters. In Sonarpur Uttar, the number of female voters is 15,04,32 against 14,94,30 male voters.

The total number of polling stations in the district is 4,295 that comprises 3,261 main and 1,034 auxiliary polling stations.

According to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the total number of polling stations for the 4th phase of polls is 15,940 and the total number of electorates is 1,15,81,022.