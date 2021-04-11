4th phase sees 76% turnout

Kolkata: The fourth phase of elections in Bengal held across 44 Assembly constituencies (AC) spread in five districts saw overall voting of 76.16 per cent till 5 pm. 373 candidates from different political parties were in the fray in nine constituencies in Cooch Behar, five in Alipurduar, nine in Howrah, 11 in South 24-Parganas and 10 in Hooghly.



According to the Election Commission, Cooch Behar registered the highest percentage with 79.73, followed by Hooghly 76.02, South 24-Parganas 75.49, Howrah 75.03 and Alipurduar 73.65 per cent.

"The voting percentage is expected to rise further when the Commission will furnish the details of the polling percentage which continued till 6.30 pm," a senior official in the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office said.

Incidents of violence were reported from booth number 126 at the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency under Mathabhanga police station in which four persons identified as Chhalmu Mia (23), Nameed Mia (20), Amzad Hossain (28) and Jobed Ali (20) were killed in CISF firing.

"Vote has been adjourned in the particular booth and there may be a repoll. We have sought a detailed report from the District Election Officer (DEO) and the SP and a magisterial enquiry will be held in connection with the incident," Aariz Aftab, the state CEO, said.

In another incident, first-time voter Ananda Barman (18) of Pathantuli, Golenawhati GP, Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, died when he was shot at by some unknown miscreants.

There were reports of some stray incidents too that included an alleged attack on BJP candidate Locket Chatterjee's car by a mob at Chinsurah in Hooghly. Some vehicles belonging to the press were also ransacked. Police arrested six persons in connection with the incident.

Trinamool candidate from Sonarpur South was allegedly threatened for life by Central force jawans when she tried to enter a booth to check why there was a delay in voting at a particular booth in the area.

BJP candidate from Behala East Paayel Sarkar's car was also allegedly ransacked by some unknown miscreants at Hospital More area. Sarkar has filed a complaint with Behala police station.

Sourav Ganguly, along with his wife Dona, voted at Sashi Bhusan Jana Kalyan Vidyapith at Barisha in Behala on Saturday afternoon.