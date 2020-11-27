4th edition of 'Tejaswani' to be held in virtual mode

Kolkata: The fourth edition of Tejaswini, a workshop on self defence organised by the Kolkata Police for the women will be conducted virtually in view of the Covid pandemic.



According to police sources, apart from providing self defence techniques, senior Kolkata Police officials will take classes to make them aware of cyber crimes and crimes through social media by the senior Kolkata Police

officials. The participants will also be made aware of their legal rights during the classes.

The third edition Tejaswini was conducted during March. It kicked off on March 4 and was concluded on March 8 at the Police Athletic Club. Around 200 women took part in the workshop.

In the fourth edition of Tejaswini, Matial Art expert Avijit Mitra and his team will train the participants about the techniques of self defence in case they get attacked by miscreants. This apart the Tejaswini's can also help people in distress as well.

According to Kolkata Police officials, in the pandemic situation, the process starting from registration will be conducted online. Any women wishing to take part in the workshop can register their name by logging in to www.kpsgtinst.org or can send a registration request through Whatsapp on the number 9748438165 between 2 pm on December 2 and 5 pm on December 4.

The workshop will be conducted from December 5 to December 9, between 8 am and 10 am. After successful registrations, participants

will be provided with a link to join the workshop through a selected online platform.