4K malaria, 200 dengue cases detected since January in city

kolkata: As many as 4,000 malaria cases have been reported from the city and its adjoining areas since January while the number of dengue cases during this period stood at around 200.



The number of malaria cases is much higher than the figures in the last two years.

But in case of dengue, the number of affected people is lower than the count during the corresponding period last year.

What has become a major cause of concern for the city doctors is that around 500 malaria patients were affected with P falciparum, which affects the brain.

In the wake of a rise in malaria and dengue cases, the State Health department held a meeting with the Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoHs) in all the districts to chalk out plans as to how to control the dengue and malaria cases. The Health officials also issued guidelines as to how to tackle the situation in some pockets where the dengue and malaria cases have been reported.

The vector control cell of the Health department has been collecting data from all the districts on a regular basis and monitoring the situation.

According to sources, apart from the city, dengue cases have been reported from some pockets in the districts which include North 24-Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Malda, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum and Kolkata.

The district Health officials have already been asked to strengthen surveillance to ensure that there is no accumulated water in any places.

The civic bodies have also been directed to maintain proper vigil on the under construction buildings. It is often found that under construction buildings become the breeding ground of mosquitoes.

Health department also issued necessary guidelines to the district health officials as to which drugs have to be administered on the patients suffering from dengue and malaria.

The city doctors this year have come across patients who are complaining about unusual complications after being affected with P vivax.

Some patients who were affected with P vivax developed cerebral malaria which normally happens in case of P falciparum, a senior doctor from a private hospital said.