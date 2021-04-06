49 BJP workers, Arjun Singh's close aide join Trinamool

Kolkata: Fifty BJP leaders and workers led by Priyanku Pandey, a close aide of BJP leader Arjun Singh, joined Trinamool Congress on Monday afternoon.



Veteran party leader Purnendu Basu and Dola Sen, party's MP, welcomed them and handed over the party's flag to them.

After joining the party, pandey who took the leading role in BJP Yuba Morcha's Nabanna March, said they had joined Trinamool to protest against the role of state BJP which had become a den of TMC turncoats and extortionists. "The most corrupt leaders of Trinamool have become the assets of BJP. We feel ashamed that the state unit has to depend on Delhi leaders for any decision. Coming down heavily on Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he said: "Modi and Shah criticise Mamata di for dynasty politics, but the BJP has encouraged that. Arjun Singh and Mukul Roy's sons are contesting in the election.

The BJP leaders in other states have their sons as MLAs and MPs. Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others," he said. He maintained that they would work for the all round development of the state under Mamata Banerjee's leadership. "BJP has no agenda except criticising her but this cannot be any issue in election. BJP has ruined the country," he added.

Political experts said the joining of Pandey and others would affect BJP's prospects in Bhatpara and its adjoining areas.