48-year-old killed by his brother in Bansdroni

KOLKATA: A 48-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his own brother, who is claimed to be mentally-challenged late on Tuesday night.



According to sources, the deceased man identified as Debasish Chakraborty of Niranjan Pally of Bansdroni was strangled to death. Later his brother surrendered at the Bansdroni police station.

According to sources, Chakraborty was bedridden due to several ailments. A few months ago their mother passed away. Late on Tuesday night, Chakraborty's younger brother strangled him with a pillow. After that, he went to the Bansdroni police station.

The accused person informed the duty officer of Bansdroni police that he had killed his elder brother. After a while, cops along with the accused person went to the house and recovered the body. The cops detained his younger brother.